Shanahan’s Circle K Centra, Borrisoleigh is a modern, vibrant, newly renovated, 3500 sq foot forecourt Centra Store immersed in the heartland of Borrisoleigh. Owned by Sean and Marie Shanahan, it is renowned locally for tasty hot and cold deli options, convenience of a one stop shop and the best in customer care!

This year has seen Shanahans being recognised at the highest levels of excellence as they have been awarded the Q Mark Award for Best Forecourt with Delicatessan in Ireland for Hygiene and Food Safety Standards ! Known as The Oscars of Business Excellence, the Q mark Award is the highest accolade an Irish business can achieve, given both the intense competition and the exacting standards required.

Marie Shanahan says: ‘Being nominated for the award gave us all here in Shanahans a great sense of acheivement. …(and) pride that we as a business are operating to the very highest standards within the most challenging of environments.

This award comes hot on the heels of their recent recognition by Centra in August as they received 2018 Centra Quality Awards for excellence in the fields of hygiene and food safety within their businesses!

To learn more about Shanahans Circle K Centra or get a sneak peak on whats on offer in-store:

Visit their facebook page!

Call 0504 51068