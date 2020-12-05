War of Independence walk to take place in Nenagh today

A War of Independence walk is to take place in Nenagh this morning to look back at the events of 1920 in the town.

The event is being held by ‘Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution’, within Covid-19 restrictions, starting at the Nenagh Military Barracks at 11am.

The walk aims to highlight points of interest in the town which were affected by the War.





Historian John Flannery will be the tour guide:

“A lot of the focus is on South Tipperary and the activities of the third Tipperary brigade but actually up to the day before Bloody Sunday, the 20th of November 1920, if you take from the 1st of January 1920 up to that date, the total number of people killed in county Tipperary was actually 74 people.

“Of those, the majority were killed in north Tipperary.

“38 people died in north Tipperary as opposed to 36 in south Tipperary.”