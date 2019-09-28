Victim of home blaze named locally

A woman who died in a house fire in Nenagh has been named.

Gardai and fire services attended the scene after the blaze broke out at the property at Sallygrove on Thursday morning.

Maura Houlihan and her daughter initially escaped the blaze.





However, it is believed Mrs Houlihan re-entered the blaze to save the family dog and became trapped by the blaze.

Mrs Houlihan’s daughter was taken to Limerick Regional hospital but was later discharged.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations into the fire are ongoing and the cause of the fire is unknown.