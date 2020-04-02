Urgent appeal being made for staff for North Tipperary nursing home

An urgent appeal is being made for staff to come forward and help at a nursing home in the north of the county.

Sandra Farrell has been working as a voluntary nurse at the facility in the wider Nenagh region, which has 30 staff currently in self-isolation due to Covid-19 concerns.

She’s appealing for any available nurses, carers and housekeeping staff to come forward for an immediate start:





“We have a number of staff out in self-isolation because perhaps they came into contact with COVID-19 or they may be experiencing symptoms.

“I suppose overall, there’s probably 30 out self-isolating. That’s a massive amount of staff that are out at the moment.

“I stepped in on a voluntary capacity to support the management of this nursing home but I’m putting out an urgent appeal to nurses, healthcare assistants, people who work in housekeeping, catering, and admin.

“We really, really urgently need everyone’s support.”

Anybody who wants to get in touch with Sandra can get in touch via her Facebook page or phone her at 087 6989 401.