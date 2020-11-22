Tributes being paid to Bloody Sunday victims on centenary weekend

Today will be an emotional day for Tipperary people.

So says local historian John Flannery, who’s involved with the Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee.

The Tipp footballers will wear the historic green and white jersey for their Munster final today, that was worn by the team on Bloody Sunday in 1920.





Grangemockler player, Michael Hogan was among the 14 shot dead by the British forces.

To mark the occasion, a statue of Michael Hogan was unveiled today in Grangemockler.

Speaking to Tipp FM, John Flannery says today is a big occasion:

“You couldn’t have, for me, a more emotional occasion, the fact that our footballers are out there playing on the anniversary.

“We had intended that they would be playing anyway in Croke Park if Covid hadn’t ruined those plans but the fact that they are playing a championship game and in fact a Munster Final.

“It has to be tremendously emotional and to see those jerseys on those players, I think it will bring a tear to the eye.”