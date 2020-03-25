Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill, says if he could go back in time he wouldn’t have gone to Cheltenham

A Tipperary TD says if he had to do it all over again, he wouldn’t go to Cheltenham.

Jackie Cahill says he feels now that the festival probably shouldn’t have gone ahead at all.

More than a quarter of a million people attended it between the 10th and 12th of this month, and those who travelled from Ireland came in for particularly harsh criticism.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Deputy Cahill said in hindsight it wasn’t the right decision to go:

“No if I went back again, I wouldn’t go. But look, thankfully I’ve come home and I’ve done everything that I was told to do by my local GP.

“Thankfully I haven’t brought home, or I haven’t any symptoms of the virus, touch wood.

“As I said, I’ve worked from home for the last two weeks.”