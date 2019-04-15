Tipperary stud farm at centre of AGSI controversy

The AGSI’s annual conference may get underway today without two of its senior members.

It follows an allegation made against a member of the association in relation to work carried out at a Tipperary stud farm

The AGSI conference has already been overshadowed by confirmation that a member is under investigation after an allegation was made against them by way of a protected disclosure.





The association says the allegation relates to the Garda’s employment and its understood that it surrounds an accusation that they engaged in security work for Coolmore Stud near Fethard in their spare time between 2016 and 2017 – which is not permitted.

The association has confirmed that two of its senior members may not attend their annual conference which gets underway in Cavan today following the revelations.

Among the issues on the agenda at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors is a call on the Garda Commissioner to clarify the role of Gardai at evictions.

Members from the Rosscommon division are to ask Drew Harris to publish a policy document so that they and the public are clear on the rules when called in by a sheriff carrying out an eviction.

It follows the highly-publicised eviction of a family from their home in Roscommon in December.