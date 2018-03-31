Tipp drivers urged to park “smart” at festivities over B/Holiday

Tipperary Gardai will be cracking down on drink and drug driving this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The Road Safety Authority says 10 people have been killed and 49 seriously injured in Easter Bank Holiday crashes since 2012.

Meanwhile motorists are being urged to be smart when it comes to parking up and leaving valuables in the car.





Over 8 thousand parked vehicles were broken into over a two year period- a third of these vehicles were unlocked, and the most common location for the thefts was in driveways.

Over 340 thousand euro worth of property was stolen on average every year.

Inspector James White from Clonmel Garda station is urging people not to leave anything of value on display in their vehicles