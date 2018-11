The second March 4 Tipp took place on the streets of the struggling town earlier today.

Protesters are venting their frustration at what they call years of neglect at the local and national level of government.

Event organisers estimated around two and a half thousand people attended the march, about half the turnout of the first match.





In an impassioned speech to the crowd of protesters, march organiser, Padraig Culbert indicated that they must escalate their efforts to save their town.