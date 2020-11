Plans are afoot for more than 50 new housing units in Cahir.

Proposals from JDM Construction Limited have been submitted to Tipperary County Council for the development on lands at Farranlahassery, off the Clonmel Road.

It’s in two parts – the first is for 48 dwellings made up of 38 houses and 10 apartments.





The second is for 6 further semi-detached dwellings.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council early in January.