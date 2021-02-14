National Broadband Plan surveying to continue in south Tipperary next week

Surveying as part of the National Broadband Plan is due to continue in many parts of south Tipperary next week.

National Broadband Ireland is advising that contractors will be inspecting and recording pictures of infrastructure in areas such as Carrick-on-Suir, Kilcash, Ahenny and surrounding areas.

The group has said recently that these surveys will “provide the blueprint” for how the fibre network is laid in the coming years.





As part of the national plan, almost 30,000 premises will need to be hooked up to high speed broadband in Tipperary alone.