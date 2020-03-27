Mary I campuses expected to remain closed for rest of semester

Management at Mary Immaculate College have joined the University of Limerick in announcing that they don’t expect staff or students to physically return to campus this semester.

Mary I’s campuses at Thurles and Limerick remain closed, and any end of semester assessments will instead be carried out remotely by students online.

Mary I says they have endeavoured to formulate a response which maintains the academic integrity of their programmes.





Full details for staff and students can be found on the college’s website.