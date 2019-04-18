Man killed in N24 collision outside Clonmel

A section of the N24 outside Clonmel remains closed this morning, following a fatal collision.

A man in his 50’s was killed when the car he was travelling in collided with a truck at around 10:30 last night.

The incident, which happened at Killaloan on the Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir road, is the second fatal road traffic incident in the Clonmel area this week.





The driver of the car, a man in his 50’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital where a full post mortem is due to take place.

The occupant of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The stretch of road – which is just outside Bulmers – will remain closed for most of the day to facilitate a forensic investigation.

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible, and diversions are in place.

Traffic is blocked at the Moangarriff roundabout coming from the Clonmel side, while those travelling from Carrick on Suir should divert in Kilsheelan.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640.

This is the fourth fatality on Tipperary’s roads in 2019.