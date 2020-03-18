Kilruane youngsters displaying their GAA skills during virus isolation

Youngsters at Kilruane MacDonaghs GAA club are showing their skills despite the Covid-19 containment measures.

The club is encouraging members to send in their videos of a combination of at least two hurling or football skills by tagging the club on Twitter or Facebook before March 27th. A boy and girl will be chosen in a draw to win the new club jersey in April.

Mary McLoughney is involved in Kilruane’s Healthy Clubs Initiatve, and says it’s a good way for kids at home to stay active.





“It’s a bit of fun and it’s getting young people out. The kids are missing training now, and it’s a good way for people to use up some energy,” said Mary.

Visit the Kilruane MacDonaghs Twitter page to view some of the submissions so far.