HSE’s crisis management team appeals to locals to continue adhering to COVID-19 guidelines

The HSE’s crisis management team in the south-east region is appealing to the public to continue adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The plea comes as it outlined the additional preparations being taken to manage and treat Covid-19 patients in the region, which includes South Tipperary.

The crisis management team, which is coordinating the HSE’s efforts in the south-east, has expressed its pride with the staff at all levels in the health service during this pandemic.





It goes on then to outline a range of “extensive preparations” which are being taken to manage the impact of Covid-19 on services.

This includes increasing bed capacity across the entire system including intensive care beds, arranging for the opening of self-isolation facilities if required, establishing five main testing centres in the region, and the roll-out of community assessment hubs in the region for people with mild Covid-19 symptoms.

The team says it’s also working with private hospitals in Waterford and Kilkenny to increase bed capacity in the acute hospital system.