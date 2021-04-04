Gardaí in Tipperary place big emphasis on public amenities this Easter weekend

Gardaí say they’ll be placing a big emphasis on public amenities this Easter weekend to ensure that Covid-19 restrictions are being followed.

The force in Tipperary are appealing to the public to reduce their social contacts, and to stay within five kilometres of their home if they are enjoying the outdoors.

441 fines for violations of Covid-19 laws have been handed out in Tipperary this year.





Inspector James White says that while the vaccine offers hope of a way out from the pandemic, he’s urging people to stay the course:

“Over this weekend of course we will be out there in force as we have been throughout the pandemic, our checkpoints will remain in place.

“Particularly this weekend, there will be a big emphasis on public amenities, so person’s who are using public amenities, bear in mind if it’s not within the five kilometres of your home that you are potentially liable to be getting a €100 fine if it’s non-essential travel.”