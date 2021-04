Eircom has appealed the refusal of permission for a communications mast at their exchange in Emly.

Over a dozen submissions were made to Tipperary County Council in relation to the proposals to erect the 27 metre high structure at the site.

Among the concerns raised were the visual impact of the mast and its location on the main thoroughfare through the village.





Eircom Ltd has now appealed the planning refusal to An Bord Pleanala who are due to issue a ruling by early August.