More than €100,000 granted for Ardfinnan playground

Funding has been granted for an inclusive playground to be constructed in Ardfinnan.

More than €100,000 has been allocated of the almost 135,000 required to demolish the former creamery building on the Main Street in the village, and replace it with a playground.

It will be just metres from the local National School, and will meet the needs of over 600 children in the surrounding areas.





Mayor of Clonmel and Fine Gael General Election candidate Garret Ahearn says it will greatly benefit children in the locality….