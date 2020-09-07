Changed time for Tipp Leaving Cert students

Tipperary Leaving Cert students are among the 60,000 across the country that have been issued their calculated grades this morning with record breaking results being awarded across all subjects.

Marks at all levels have risen by an average of 4.4 percentage points compared to last year.

This will have an impact on the race for third level places, with CAO offers due to be issued on Friday.





Peter Creedon is Principal of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir – speaking on Tipp Today he said it was a very strange feeling today.

“It’s completely different because normally on Leaving Cert day in late August we’d be in the Post Office at 7 and getting all the paperwork ready for the students. Then you’d have the excitement of the students coming to collect the results from 9 you know and the handshake in the office is gone.”

“All we got this morning was a matrix of the results and I suppose ‘cold’ but I suppose that’s the nature of what the year has been for that group of students.”

Collette Treacy is Principal of St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipp Town.

She has questioned some of the grades students in the school received.

“The very, very high academic students – your top three or four students – seemed to go as expected.”

“But I really do feel that the predicted grades, certainly in subjects where there’s a lot of uptake – say for us now in biology and geography where we have a lot of students – it seemed you needed to score well over half way to hold your grade in those. So I’m not too happy with that now.”

Listen back to Principal Peter Creedon of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir & Principal Collette Treacy of St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipp Town on Tipp Today with Fran Curry: