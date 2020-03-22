Calls for farm inspections to be scaled back during Covid-19 crisis

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill is calling for a scaling back of farm inspections during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Tipperary deputy wants the Department of Agriculture to suspend all cross-compliance inspections for two to three months, and says the EU should also reduce the number of inspections required for 2020.

He says that there’s a lot of concern among farmers about the need for inspectors to come onto their property at this time.





Deputy Cahill says he intends to outline his concerns to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.