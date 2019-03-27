Cahir castle to host stars of the silver screen

Stars of movies such as Slumdog Millionaire and Harry Potter will be in the Premier County over the coming days.

Cahir Castle is the location for medieval fantasy Green Knight.

Dev Patel and Ralph Ineson are among the cast of Green Knight, part of which is being filmed in Cahir Castle.





It’s a fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

Also in the cast is Dubliner Barry Keoghan who was in Love-Hate and came to prominence in The Killing of the Sacred Deer in 2017.

The film is being directed by American David Lowery.

Cahir Castle is no stranger to the world of cinema having featured in movies such as Barry Lyndon and Excalibur as well as the TV series The Tudors.

As a result of the filming in Cahir Castle the monument will be closed to the public from today until April 4th.`