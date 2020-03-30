Bogus callers targeting Tipperary homes pretending to offer COVID-19 tests

Gardaí are warning people to beware of bogus calls purporting to offer a Covid-19 test.

Gardaí in Clonmel have been notified of several cases where elderly people in the Faugheen area received calls from somebody pretending to be a local councillor.

The person goes on to say that they will be calling in the next few days to administer a Covid-19 test.





These are being treated as bogus calls and those who receive them are being asked to contact the HSE if they want verification or to contact Clonmel Gardaí.