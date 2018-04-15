Attempted child abduction in Thurles

Gardaí are investigating an attempted child abduction in the mid-Tipp town last week.

A woman and her young child were out shopping when it’s understood a man tried to take the toddler from the premises.

The mother lost sight of her child for a moment and when she realised the little one was missing ran to the entrance of the supermarket.





There she saw a man leading the child out the door – when the mother started shouting the man fled the scene.

Gardaí were called to the store and the matter is under investigation.

The woman was understandably shaken by the ordeal

Parents are being warned to be careful when out with their children and to keep an eye out for people acting suspiciously.

Gardaí are also advising that children should be told not to speak to or engage with people they do not know.