Arrest made after large cash and drugs seizure in Clonmel

A man has been arrested following a large seizure of drugs and cash in Clonmel.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the district a search was carried out at a house in Elm Park last night.A man in

Heroin worth €8,500 was found, along with €1,570 in cash, a digital scales, a mobile phone, and plastic packaging.





The drugs have been sent for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Clonmel Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.