28 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – Tipperary now has 327 confirmed cases

28 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic.

The death toll related to the disease now stands at 794.

936 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive tests standing at 17,607.





936 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive tests standing at 17,607. Tipperary now has 327 confirmed cases.

There have now been 794* laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE saythey are working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease. Modelling data shows us that the reproduction number remains below 1.0 and that we have achieved great progress through the action of staying apart.

“In order to continue protecting ourselves, our vulnerable groups and our healthcare workers, we must continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and regular hand washing. These basic steps, if done by all, will save many lives.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today, the World Health Organisation Regional Director for Europe noted that up to half of those who have died of COVID-19 across Europe were living in residential care settings.

“Ireland continues to closely examine mortality so that we can understand it and do everything in our power to prevent it.

“We are now using our increased testing capacity to focus on staff and residents so that we can learn in real time about this virus and take actions informed by that evidence.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “For the population at large, the growth rate is at zero and the transmission of the virus is effectively suppressed.

“Our R number is between 0.5 and 0.8. This success emphasises how vital it is to remain vigilant in our behaviours. If the R number moves above one, we are no longer in control of the disease.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

Research conducted by the Department of Health

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that for the first time since this tracking began, only 19% of people expect restrictions to end in May, while one in four expect them to end in August/September.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals:

52% feel the worst of the pandemic is happening now, however, 29% of people feel the worst is ahead of us

main sources of worry are the health of family & friends and the economy; both ranked 3.8 on a scale of 1 – 5, where 5 is very worried.

adherence to safe behaviours remains high; 95% are washing their hands more often, 89% are social distancing in queues and 78% are coughing into their elbow.

Cases as at Tuesday 21st April

The data reveals:

56% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

2,424 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 331 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,545 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,216 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,087 cases (7%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 44%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 16439 Total number hospitalised 2424 Total number admitted to ICU 331 Total number of deaths 789 Total number of healthcare workers 4545 Number clusters notified 522 Cases associated with clusters 4096 Median age 48

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 9272 56.4 Male 7105 43.2 Unknown 62 0.4 Total 16439

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 28 0.2 1 – 4 61 0.4 5 – 14 174 1.1 15 – 24 1071 6.5 25 – 34 2712 16.5 35 – 44 2929 17.8 45 – 54 3125 19 55 – 64 2311 14.1 65+ 4004 24.4 Unknown 24 0.1

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 52% Close contact with confirmed case 44% Travel Abroad 4%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 13 0.5 5 – 14 8 0.3 15 – 24 51 2.1 25 – 34 151 6.2 35 – 44 201 8.3 45 – 54 334 13.8 55 – 64 372 15.3 65+ 1291 53.3 Unknown 3 0.1

Cases by county

Carlow 84 0.5% Cavan 466 2.8% Clare 187 1.1% Cork 1087 6.6% Donegal 431 2.6% Dublin 8216 50% Galway 315 1.9% Kerry 271 1.6% Kildare 875 5.3% Kilkenny 222 1.4% Laois 192 1.2% Leitrim 56 0.3% Limerick 420 2.6% Longford 102 0.6% Louth 506 3.1% Mayo 365 2.2% Meath 550 3.3% Monaghan 249 1.5% Offaly 205 1.2% Roscommon 92 0.6% Sligo 98 0.6% Tipperary 327 2% Waterford 122 0.7% Westmeath 395 2.4% Wexford 137 0.8% Wicklow 469 2.9%

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.