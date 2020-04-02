13 more Covid-19 related deaths in Rep of Ireland while 91 people in Tipperary have now contracted the virus

13 more people have died from Covid19 in the Republic while a further 402 cases have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 98.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,849 with 91 of those in Tipperary, up six on yesterday’s figures.

9 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 3 in the west of the country

the patients included 4 females and 9 males

10 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions





There have now been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2 April.

There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“We have a more detailed ICU report available this evening. Of 148 cases admitted to ICU, 25 of those cases have been discharged, sadly there have been 14 deaths from ICU and 109 remain in ICU. The median age of ICU admission is 62.

“I would also like to highlight a worrying scene I witnessed during my visit to hospital on Tuesday evening; empty waiting rooms and empty beds. While protecting yourself from COVID-19 is a priority, no one should ignore signs that they may need medical attention for other ailments such as lumps, chest pain or other concerns. Please do not ignore any symptom outside of COVID-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just COVID-19.”

Data from Tuesday 31 March 2020

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31 March (3282 cases) reveals:

48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases

median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU

841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 17%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 3282 Total number hospitalised 932 Total number admitted to ICU 134 Total number of deaths 91 Total number of healthcare workers 841 Number clusters notified 160 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 1661 50.6 Male 1572 47.9 Unknown 49 1.5 Total 3282

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 8 0.2 1 – 4 11 0.3 5 – 14 30 0.9 15 – 24 216 6.6 25 – 34 564 17.2 35 – 44 617 18.8 45 – 54 608 18.5 55 – 64 480 14.6 65+ 739 22.5 Unknown 9 0.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 59% Close contact with confirmed case 23% Travel Abroad 18%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 6 0.6 5 – 14 4 0.4 15 – 24 29 3.1 25 – 34 77 8.3 35 – 44 85 9.1 45 – 54 152 16.3 55 – 64 145 15.6 65+ 432 46.4 Unknown 2 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0.1% Cavan 39 1.2% Clare 49 1.5% Cork 272 8.3% Donegal 68 2.1% Dublin 1838 56% Galway 91 2.8% Kerry 72 2.3% Kildare 90 2.7% Kilkenny 37 1.1% Laois 16 0.5% Leitrim 12 0.4% Limerick 94 2.9% Longford 14 0.4% Louth 52 1.6% Mayo 52 1.6% Meath 74 2.3% Monaghan 17 0.5% Offaly 46 1.4% Roscommon 10 0.3% Sligo 25 0.8% Tipperary 91 2.8% Waterford 38 1.2% Westmeath 81 2.5% Wexford 16 0.5% Wicklow 84 2.6%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.