13 more Covid-19 related deaths in Rep of Ireland while 91 people in Tipperary have now contracted the virus

13 more people have died from Covid19 in the Republic while a further 402 cases have been confirmed.
It brings the death toll here to 98.
The number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,849 with 91 of those in Tipperary, up six on yesterday’s figures.
- 9 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 3 in the west of the country
- the patients included 4 females and 9 males
- 10 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2 April.
There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
ENDS
Data from Tuesday 31 March 2020
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31 March (3282 cases) reveals:
- 48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases
- median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 17%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|3282
|Total number hospitalised
|932
|Total number admitted to ICU
|134
|Total number of deaths
|91
|Total number of healthcare workers
|841
|Number clusters notified
|160
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|1661
|50.6
|Male
|1572
|47.9
|Unknown
|49
|1.5
|Total
|3282
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|8
|0.2
|1 – 4
|11
|0.3
|5 – 14
|30
|0.9
|15 – 24
|216
|6.6
|25 – 34
|564
|17.2
|35 – 44
|617
|18.8
|45 – 54
|608
|18.5
|55 – 64
|480
|14.6
|65+
|739
|22.5
|Unknown
|9
|0.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|59%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|23%
|Travel Abroad
|18%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|6
|0.6
|5 – 14
|4
|0.4
|15 – 24
|29
|3.1
|25 – 34
|77
|8.3
|35 – 44
|85
|9.1
|45 – 54
|152
|16.3
|55 – 64
|145
|15.6
|65+
|432
|46.4
|Unknown
|2
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0.1%
|Cavan
|39
|1.2%
|Clare
|49
|1.5%
|Cork
|272
|8.3%
|Donegal
|68
|2.1%
|Dublin
|1838
|56%
|Galway
|91
|2.8%
|Kerry
|72
|2.3%
|Kildare
|90
|2.7%
|Kilkenny
|37
|1.1%
|Laois
|16
|0.5%
|Leitrim
|12
|0.4%
|Limerick
|94
|2.9%
|Longford
|14
|0.4%
|Louth
|52
|1.6%
|Mayo
|52
|1.6%
|Meath
|74
|2.3%
|Monaghan
|17
|0.5%
|Offaly
|46
|1.4%
|Roscommon
|10
|0.3%
|Sligo
|25
|0.8%
|Tipperary
|91
|2.8%
|Waterford
|38
|1.2%
|Westmeath
|81
|2.5%
|Wexford
|16
|0.5%
|Wicklow
|84
|2.6%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 31 March.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.