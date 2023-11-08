Tipp FM’s Match Three Game with Stakelums
We play the Tipp FM Match Three Game with Stakelums Home & Hardware & Stakelums Expert Electrical five times daily
Listen out for your chance to play on…
- Good Morning Tipperary
- Tipp Today
- The Lunchtime Show
- Drivetime
- Premier Country
Plus, bonus chances over the weekend
Brief description of the game:
90 squares, 30 hidden prizes
‘Match up’ three squares on the board – Win the prize!
The more you listen, the more you track where the prizes are
All you’ve got to do is Match Three !
T&Cs
- Winning prizes cannot be collected until December
- Stakelums will contact winners regarding collection
- There is no exchange of gifts won