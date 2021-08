The Save St Brigid’s Action Group will be holding an awareness event in Carrick on Suir at 12pm this Saturday 28th August at New Streetcar Park in the town.

The purpose of the event will be to provide an update about the Campaign to Save St Brigid’s Hospital and to inform the people of Carrick-On-Suir about the progress of the street petition to re-open St Brigid’s.

Dean McGrath, member of Save St Brigid’s Action Group spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.