The UK open came to an end in the fourth round for Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin.

In his first major tournament, the Borrisokane man was beaten 10-7 by World number 12 Joe Cullen in Minehead last night.

After going 6-1 down early on, the 21-year-old Tipp man battled back but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Despite the defeat, Slevin, who was ranked 99th in the world ahead of the tournament, will rise in the world rankings following his three wins on Friday.