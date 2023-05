There’s two big fixtures at the top of the TSDL Premier Division this afternoon.

At 12pm, league leaders Clonmel Town host a St. Michael’s side who will be looking to pick up points they dropped against Bansha in midweek.

Meanwhile, Bansha will be looking to further upset the top three when they travel to Thurles to play Peake Villa.

Kick-off in that one is at 3pm.