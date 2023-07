Tipperary is well represented on the Irish team for the Nations Cup in Hickstead on Friday.

Team Manager Michael Blake is sending a strong squad to the five-star event.

They include the Breen brothers from Tipperary – Shane with Cuick Star Cervec and Trevor on Gonzalo.

Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan, Derry’s Daniel Coyle and Dubliner Mark McAuley make up the rest of the Irish team.

They will be hoping for another strong performance in the run up to the RDS Dublin Horse Show in August.