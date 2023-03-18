Tipperary take on Offaly in National Football League this afternoon

Tipperary take on Offaly in the National Football League this afternoon.

The game will be an emotional affair following the sudden death last weekend of Offaly manager and former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

On the field, David Power’s side are looking for their first win of the campaign as they try to retain their Division Three status.

Throw-in is at the earlier time of 2pm in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric, Sarsfield Street, Clonmel.