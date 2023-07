The Tipperary senior camogie team have been dealt an injury blow.

Goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke is set to miss the remainder of the season.

The Drom-Inch shot stopper suffered a tear to her cruciate ligament in her knee during Tipperary’s group game with Kilkenny.

She will now undergo surgery in the coming weeks which will sideline the number 1 for an extended period of time.