Tipperary have missed out on a place in the All-Ireland Minor A camogie semi-finals.

The Premier were up against Waterford in the final game of the round robin in The Ragg this afternoon, where the winner was guaranteed a place in the final four.

Despite Tipperary getting off to a great start with an early lead, the Déise secured their spot in the semi finals 1-14 to 2-9..