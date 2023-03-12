Tipperary make it to semi-finals of the National Hurling League

Tipperary are through to the semi-finals of the National Hurling League.

Liam Cahill’s side defeated Waterford in Semple Stadium last night on a full time score of 4-23 to 0-25 to secure top spot in Division 1B.

Jake Morris scored three goals with substitute Conor Bowe scoring the other in an impressive display against the Déise.

The only negative on the night for Tipperary was a knee injury suffered by Seamus Callanan in the first half which the severity of is not yet known.

The victory makes it four wins from four in the league and next up for the Premier is a trip to Belfast to play Antrim next Sunday but regardless of the result Tipperary will finish top of the Division.