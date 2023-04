The Tipperary junior camogie side were in action in Division 2B of the Camogie League this afternoon.

David Sullivan’s side were away to Galway at Ballinderreen GAA club in their final game in this year’s league.

The Premier went into the game looking to build on their win over Wexford last time out.

Tipp narrowly beat Galway on a final scoreline of 1-13 to 3-6.