The Tipperary junior camogie team has secured their spot in the All-Ireland junior final.

The Premier and Roscommon met this afternoon in Ashbourne for the All-Ireland junior semi-final.

David Sullivan’s team beat Roscommon by a score of 2-12 to 0-8.

Tipperary went into today’s match having been drawn into the semi-final after topping their group, while Roscommon beat Limerick in their quarter-final tie two weeks ago.