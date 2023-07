Tipperary have earned a place in the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals.

This afternoon, Denis Kelly’s side travelled to Croke Park to take on Antrim in their quarter-final clash.

The Premier had a commanding win against the Saffrons with a full-time score of 3-23 to six points.

This has earned Tipp a place in the last four on Saturday July 22nd, with their opponent yet to be confirmed.