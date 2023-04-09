Tipp welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium for Munster quarter-final clash

The Tipperary senior footballers are in Munster championship action today.

David Power’s charges welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium in their quarter-final clash at 2pm.

Steven O’Brien has returned from injury to start at full forward whilst there is championship debuts for Keith Ryan and Stephen Quirke.

Following a winless league campaign, David Power says Tipp need a victory today:

“It’s really to get the confidence going as well, that’s the most important thing that I see.

“Our confidence is down and that’s including management as well so come Sunday we need this win just to get the confidence going again.”

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM from 2pm with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer, Family Butchers, Cashel.