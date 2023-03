The Tipperary team has been named for Sunday’s National Football League against Fermanagh.

David Power has made one change to the team that drew with Longford last weekend with Conor Cadell coming in to start for Paul Maher.

The Premier go into the game on just one point whilst the Ernemen lie in second place on 6 points.

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM of Sunday’s 1pm throw-in in Ederney with thanks to Treaty Electric, Sarsfield St, Clonmel