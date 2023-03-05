Tipp take on Fermanagh in today’s National Football League clash

The Tipperary senior footballers are up North today in search of a first league win of the year.

The Premier travel to Ederney to play Fermanagh at 1pm in their Division Three clash.

David Power’s side come in to the game off the back of three defeats and one draw whilst Fermanagh have won three of their four league games to date.

Tipperary stats analyst Anthony Shelly says the players need to transfer their form in training to matches:

“It’s gas, I’m at a loss because when you go to the training sessions, training has been absolutely excellent, the lads are buzzing and they haven’t brought what’s going on in the training field to the matches, apart from maybe the 30 minutes we seen last week.

“Everything has been really positive, it’s just a case of bringing what they are doing in training to the game.

“I think at times we are a little bit too conservative, a little bit too afraid to make mistakes.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric, Sarsfields Street, Clonmel.