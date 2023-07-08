Tipp take on Antrim in All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final this afternoon

Antrim stand between Tipperary and a place in the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals this afternoon.

Denis Kelly’s side take on the Saffrons in Croke Park in their quarter-final clash, with throw-in set for 3.30pm.

For the Ulster side, it’s their first game in the knockout stages for 41 years.

Tipperary go in as big favourites today and former Tipp captain Geraldine Kinane believes that’s justified:

“From the outset, Tipp would’ve seen themselves as All-Ireland contenders.

“I think Antrim, it would be seen as a great year for them to make the knockout stages, to get to a quarter-final and be a top eight team.

“Whether they’ll go on any further but you know yourself, there’s shocks the whole time in sport.

“You would be putting Tipp and Waterford, Kilkenny, Galway and Cork in one tier and you’d be putting Antrim ahead of the second tier.

“That’s the way it is and that’s the way the bookies are seeing it as well and from a Tipp point of view you’d be hoping that’s the way the result goes too.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game here on Tipp FM from 3.30pm with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer Family Butchers, Friar St Cashel.