Tipp Senior Camogie take on Kilkenny in final All-Ireland championship group stage game

Tipperary travel to the home of the reigning All-Ireland camogie champions this evening.

Denis Kelly’s side play Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in their final All-Ireland championship group stage game at 6pm.

Tipp are already through to the knockout stages but a win could see the Premier receive a bye to the semi-finals.

These two teams met in the league, with Kilkenny winning by a single point.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Tipp manager Denis Kelly is hoping for a good performance this evening:

“We’re under no illusions, it’s going to be a challenge, a big challenge because anytime you play away from home it’s worth a couple of points to the home team but we have prepared very well, the girls are in good spirits.

“Our panel is strong, we have good options to come in off the bench as well so we are delighted with that because we’re not going to win it with just fifteen.

“We are ready to go so please God the girls will give a good performance on Saturday.”