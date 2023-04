A place in the All-Ireland Minor A camogie semi-finals is up for grabs this afternoon.

Tipperary take on Waterford in the final game of the round robin, with the winner guaranteed a place in the final four.

Both teams have won two games and lost two games so far but Waterford’s two point greater scoring difference means the Premier must win if they are to progress.

Throw-in today is at 2pm in The Ragg.