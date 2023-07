The Tipperary Ladies Football Team has secured senior status for 2024.

Peter Creedon’s side travelled to Piltown today for the All-Ireland Senior Relegation Semi-final, where full-time scores saw Tipp and Waterford level with 5 points apiece.

Full-time for extra time saw the Premier and the Déise level again with 8 points each.

It then went to a shootout, where Tipp emerged victorious on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-13.

Emma Cronin with the winning point.