Tipp junior camogie face Roscommon in All-Ireland junior semi-final today

The Tipperary junior camogie side will be hoping to kickstart a successful day for the Premier County this afternoon.

David Sullivan’s side travel to Ashbourne to play Roscommon at 12pm in the All-Ireland junior semi-final.

Tipp got drawn into the semi-final after topping their group whilst Roscommon beat Limerick in their quarter-final tie two weeks ago.

Tipp manager David Sullivan is aware of threat the Connacht side pose:

“If we can manage to keep the free count down close to our own goals and match their energy all over the field and their workrate, I would hope that maybe when it comes down to a battle of hurling that maybe our skills would be a little bit ahead of theirs but to get to that point I suppose we just have to match their energy and their workrate and commitment from the word go and not let them settle into the game.

“If we do that please God then as the game wears on that we would be able to wear them down and let our hurling take over from there.”