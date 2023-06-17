Tipp to face Offaly in All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-final today

Shane McGrath believes Tipperary will want to send out a message today.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner is looking ahead to Tipp’s trip to play Offaly in the All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-final this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s men have had a three week break since their disappointing performance against Waterford.

Craig Morgan and Jason Forde also return to the Tipperary side for their clash with Offaly.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Shane McGrath believes Tipp will be revitalised today:

“Offaly will come and hurl with abandon and they’ll have nothing to lose but I just think Tipp are coming now after a good break, after really revitalising, recharging and getting lads back and I think they’re going to send out a message on Saturday.

“They’ll want to do it for themselves to say ‘right, the championship is knockout now, we’re here and we’re going to be a big part of it before the year is out’.”

Meanwhile, former Tipperary goalkeeper Ken Hogan says Tipp must produce a performance and win if they are to have a say in the championship:

“Tipp haven’t time to rest on their laurels, this is an important game for Tipp because of the fact that if they can get over the line it’s a big preparation for the following weekend against Galway and that’s going to be a huge test.

“There’s competition for places now and Tipp have got to prove themselves on the bigger stage.

“I think Tipp need to place their form and if we’re not capable of producing a performance and winning on Saturday then we have no business anyway in a quarter-final.”

Throw-in today is at 4pm in Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.