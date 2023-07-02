Tipp based trainer looking to make more history today

Tipperary based trainer Aidan O’Brien is looking to make more history today.

The Ballydoyle trainer’s ‘Auguste Rodin’ will attempt to become the first horse since Harzand back in 2016 to complete the English/Irish Derby double.

Auguste Rodin won the Epsom Derby back in early June and O’Brien told Dave Keena he has been in great form since and should once again enjoy the good ground.

“He’s a beautiful mover. Obviously, he won the racing post on soft ground, which we didn’t think he would, but he did. Obviously, he’s a beautiful mover, so horses that move like that, good ground are better, and is always an advantage. We were delighted with him in Epsom. We’ve been very happy with him since, and we were very happy with him after Newmarket, and we’ve been very happy with him since Newmarket.”

‘Auguste Rodin’ is the odds on favourite for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby today.

Ryan Moore will ride the Epsom winner in the feature race which goes to post at the Curragh at 3.40.