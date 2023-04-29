St. Michaels in search of fourth ever FAI Junior Cup crown this evening

St. Michaels are going in search of a fourth ever FAI Junior Cup crown this evening.

The Tipperary Town side travel to Jackman Park in Limerick to play Clare’s Newmarket Celtic in this year’s FAI Junior Cup final.

The Saints won the national title in 1974, 2014 and 2019 and have competed in four finals since 2010.

Their opponents today are making their debut in the decider but Michael’s manager John Cremins knows the threat the Clare side pose:

“Newmarket are a really good side and we know that and we have cross swords with them a couple of times over the last number of years particularly in the Munster Junior Cup and the Munster Champions Cup and there’s been very little between us.

“They’re well coached, they’re well organised, they’re well set up and then they have some very good players as well obvioulsy.

“Eoin Hayes is the one that stands out, he’s been the top centre forward in Ireland for the past five, six, seven years, he poses a huge threat.

“We are well aware of the task in front of us. You don’t get to a FAI Junior Cup final being a bad side.

“We know that we will have to be on our game on Saturday night if we are going to come out with a victory.”

Kick-off in Jackman Park is at 5pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary Credit Union.