“A rollercoaster to look at” – Cahill reacts to Munster epic in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tipp and Cork finished all-square after the Munster epic in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Liam Cahill’s side appeared to be cruising to victory on more than one occasion yesterday afternoon in the Munster championship, but the resilient Rebels failed to throw in the towel.

Despite goals from the Premier’s Mark Kehoe and Gearoid O’Connor, Cork outscored Tipp 2-4 to 1-2 in the final ten minutes to rescue a point.

The final score was Tipp 2-25, Cork 4-19.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says they are happy to come away with something.

“Delighted to get something out of the game. It was, I’d say, a roller coaster to look at; it definitely was on the line anyway, trying to keep track of what was going on. An exciting game, a game with a lot of skill in it but also a lot of errors, and that contributed to such drama. Delighted to get something out of the game, as I said, very, very proud of the way the Tipperary players responded to every sucker blow that came from Cork. Cork were exceptional as well; they never went away all day.”